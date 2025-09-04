UPDATE - Motorists advised that major Co Antrim route closed this morning due to a road traffic collision has now reopened
A statement from the PSNI adds that diversions are in place via the Woodgreen Road.
And motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for your journey.
But a later statement says that ‘the Lisnevenagh Road, Antrim has now fully reopened to road users following an earlier road traffic collision in the area’.
If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave.