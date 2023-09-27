News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Update: Security alert in the Bangor Road area of Newtownards has now ended

A security alert in the Bangor Road area of Newtownards has now ended.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesman said the suspicious object has been declared to be nothing untoward.

Police remain at the scene but the road closures which were in place have been lifted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.

Most Popular

Earlier road users were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey, via Crawfordsburn Road and Green Road, Conlig.

And on social media, Translink confirmed that due ‘to a security alert, the road between #Newtownards & #Bangor has been closed’.

‘Service 6 will operate via Donaghadee Rd, Six Rd Ends & Green Rd in both directions until further notice, added the post.

‘Service will be unable to service Conlig

Apologies for any inconvenience’.