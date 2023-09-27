Update: Security alert in the Bangor Road area of Newtownards has now ended
A PSNI spokesman said the suspicious object has been declared to be nothing untoward.
Police remain at the scene but the road closures which were in place have been lifted.
Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.
Earlier road users were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey, via Crawfordsburn Road and Green Road, Conlig.
And on social media, Translink confirmed that due ‘to a security alert, the road between #Newtownards & #Bangor has been closed’.
‘Service 6 will operate via Donaghadee Rd, Six Rd Ends & Green Rd in both directions until further notice, added the post.
‘Service will be unable to service Conlig
Apologies for any inconvenience’.