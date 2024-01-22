Video: Electric cabling flaps in the wind as trees take down power lines across Northern Ireland with 24,000 customers still without electricity
Northern Ireland Electricity says about 24,000 of its customers remain without electricity.
It follows Storm Isha, the remnants of which are continuing to batter Northern Ireland.
This video shows just one of many trees which have split and blocked roads (this one has been moved to make it passable by most vehicles), taking down power lines in the process.
Among the trees to have fallen foul of the storm are some of those at the Dark Hedges in mid-Antrim.
So far, some 30,000 or so customers who lost electricity have had it restored.