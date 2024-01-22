Northern Ireland Electricity says about 24,000 of its customers remain without electricity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows Storm Isha, the remnants of which are continuing to batter Northern Ireland.

This video shows just one of many trees which have split and blocked roads (this one has been moved to make it passable by most vehicles), taking down power lines in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the trees to have fallen foul of the storm are some of those at the Dark Hedges in mid-Antrim.