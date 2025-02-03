Weekend traffic delays in east Belfast caused by closure of Sydenham bypass
The bypass, which recently turned 65, has been closed citybound for the last four weekends due to resurfacing work that had to be postponed for weather reasons late last year.
It is causing major backlogs of traffic on alternative routes such as the Holywood Road, and on nearby roads such as the Newtownards Road, as shown in the pictures on this page, taken on Saturday. The problem has been particularly acute on Saturdays because bus lanes are in operation, reducing all other traffic to a single lane.
The Department for Infrastructure calls the £3.8m resurfacing works on the A2 Sydenham bypass “essential”.
It says on its website: “To minimise disruption, works will continue during weeknights and weekends.”
The Belfast-bound carriageway is closed between Tillysburn and the M3 on weeknights 10pm to 6am, Monday to Thursday and for four weekends 10pm Friday to 6 am Monday from January 10.
This means the road should be open fully next Saturday and Sunday but the department says all weekend closures are “weather dependent” and that they will “keep the public informed once dates are confirmed”. It is not yet clear if the recent storms have delayed progress.
Belfast City Airport is particularly tricky to get to if coming from the direction of Bangor or outer east Belfast.
It says: “Those travelling to and from Belfast City Airport during the road closures are advised to leave additional time for their journey. Please note that the citybound underpass exit will not be open during this time, and as such, all users will be required to take the country-bound exit towards Bangor.”