Weekend traffic delays in east Belfast caused by closure of Sydenham bypass

​There was traffic gridlock again in east Belfast over the weekend, due to the Sydenham bypass being closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bypass, which recently turned 65, has been closed citybound for the last four weekends due to resurfacing work that had to be postponed for weather reasons late last year.

It is causing major backlogs of traffic on alternative routes such as the Holywood Road, and on nearby roads such as the Newtownards Road, as shown in the pictures on this page, taken on Saturday. The problem has been particularly acute on Saturdays because bus lanes are in operation, reducing all other traffic to a single lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Infrastructure calls the £3.8m resurfacing works on the A2 Sydenham bypass “essential”.

Traffic queued going into Belfast on the Newtownards at Ballyhackamore, due to the closure of the nearby Sydenham Bypass. Pic by Ben Lowry on Saturday February 1 2025

It says on its website: “To minimise disruption, works will continue during weeknights and weekends.”

The Belfast-bound carriageway is closed between Tillysburn and the M3 on weeknights 10pm to 6am, Monday to Thursday and for four weekends 10pm Friday to 6 am Monday from January 10.

This means the road should be open fully next Saturday and Sunday but the department says all weekend closures are “weather dependent” and that they will “keep the public informed once dates are confirmed”. It is not yet clear if the recent storms have delayed progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Airport is particularly tricky to get to if coming from the direction of Bangor or outer east Belfast.

Traffic towards Belfast on the Newtownards Road queued as far back as Knock junction, due to the closure of the nearby Sydenham Bypass. Pic by Ben Lowry on Saturday February 1 2025