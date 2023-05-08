Tribute paid to tragic Kaylee Black by bands as minutes silence held teen at Irish Cup Final - funeral tomorrow

In a post on social media, The Irish Football Association said: “A minute’s silence will be observed prior to Sunday’s Irish Cup final to remember Kaylee Black.

"Crusaders fans are also asking everyone in attendance at the stadium to participate in a minute’s applause, during the 13th minute, in her memory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tribute was also paid to the tragic north Belfast teenager by Rathcoole Protestant Boys Official.

In a post on social media they said: “Officers & members of Rathcoole Protestant Boys would like to thank and congratulate Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band on a fantastic parade last night, great crowds along the route which is great to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Big thanks to Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band on the kind reception received as we passed them at the start of the parade

"Last night we continued you carry the picture of Kaylee Black, not just carry it but we had her best friend carrying it.

"As some of you know with our previous fundraising over the years, our band captains daughter Holly was born with a condition called Smith-Magenis syndrome, without going into to much detail for Holly to carry that photo of Kaylee from start to finish of the parade last night was an incredible achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That one act alone shows how much that young girl meant to Holly and her family

#forever13”

Meanwhile a balloon release was also held on May 6 at 8pm.

Kaylee Black image

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the event were again released on social media.

Tomorrow (May 9) tragic Kaylee, who died on May 1, will be laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery after a 10.15am funeral service in Seaview Presbyterian Church, Shore Road.

According to her death notice she is the “beloved daughter of Jennifer and step-dad Alan, much loved sister of Jemma, Beth, Karis, Curtis, Ben and Rath and devoted auntie of Ollie”.

A post in Remembering the Kaylee Black page said: “Just a wee heads up, myself and my family have decided to do a balloon release on Saturday 6th may at 20:00..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaylee Black

“The send off will be at Kaylee’s memorial, everyone is welcome to come and show their respect!”

Last week tribute was paid to tragic north Belfast teenager Kaylee Black at Wednesday night’s Crusaders Strikers vs Derry City Ladies match as players wore t-shirts in tribute to the youngster, while ticket sales are to be donated to pay for her funeral costs.

In a post on social media in recent days Crusaders Strikers FC said: “Our first team are back in action tomorrow night. The match will be dedicated to the memory of Kaylee Black, our players will wear a black armband and we will hold a minutes silence prior to kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs.

“Kick off 8pm”

News of last nights match came after funeral details were released for Kaylee Black by a family member.

More than £9,000 has now been raised to help the Black family with funeral costs after the ‘sad and sudden passing of Crusaders Titans U13's player Kaylee Black’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post - on the Remembering Kaylee Black Facebook page – says that “our princess will be laid to rest on Tuesday 9th May.

"Her service is being held at Seaview Presbyterian Church, Shore road at 10.15. Following this she will be laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery with a gathering upstairs at Seaview football club."

And in another social media post – posted on May 1 – Beth Black says: “Rest easy my beautiful angel! Taken far to soon!”

It adds: “Me and my family are absolutely devastated that this has happened!,” she adds. “I will always remember the good times my love! I miss you so much already, my heart is in pieces! Iloveyou endlessly, till wee meet again baby sis! Forever 13".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that Kaylee Black had gone missing on Sunday and news of her passing was posted on social media on Monday night by Crusaders Strikers who said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of the Under 13s player.

A PSNI spokesman said that police attended the scene of a sudden death in Newtownabbey on Sunday evening. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Following Kaylee’s death, a gofundme appeal was launched to assist her family with funeral costs.

The total raised now stands at more than £9,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gofundme appeal was set up by William Mayne, who on the fundraising initiative said: “Words cannot explain what the family of Kaylee Black are going through.

“A talented young footballer who played for Crusaders girls team, has left a massive space in the hearts of her family.”

Paying tribute to Kaylee, Crusaders Strikers said: “Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Last week in another post Rathcoole Protestant Boys Official said: “The amount of support received towards young Kaylee Blacks go fund me page is nothing short of remarkable. Amazing to see this world is still full of kind, loving genuine people

“Officers and Members of Rathcoole Protestant Boys will be holding a short memorial in honour of Kaylee's life at the bottom of Rathfern near her home on Friday at around 6pm.

"The band will have the flags tied up in Orange and Yellow ribbons, as well as having a sunflower placed on our uniform in her memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask anyone that wishes to come along and pay their respects along with the band you are more than welcome”.

Contact details for Lifeline, the Northern Ireland crisis response helpline service for people in distress or despair: