The view up Church Street

That is according to councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, who named him as longstanding local Brian Curran, believed to be in his early 70s.

The fire occurred at a property in Church Street in the Co Down coastal village on Wednesday, some time shortly before 8.30pm.

Four fire engines were summoned to the scene and put the blaze out by 11.30pm, but the victim died at the scene.

The fire brigade said the cause was thought to be “accidental” but gave no further details (including the status of any fire alarms installed in the property).

Mark Deeney, assistant fire chief, issued a statement voicing “thoughts and sympathies” for his loved ones.

Councillor Tinnelly, who represents the Crotlieve part of Newry Mourne and Down District Council, said the fatal fire broke out in a kind of sheltered living complex.

"Brian was a life-long resident of Rostrevor – Rostrevor was probably the centre of his universe. Many people of that generation never went too far.

"He lived a fairly humble and simple life, and liked the simple pleasures.”

Councillor Tinnelly believes he had formally been a plasterer, had never married, and had lived with his sister Frances until she died a few years ago.

He dubbed the incident “an awful tragedy,” made “more poignant” by being so close to Christmas.

