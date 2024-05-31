VIDEO: Council does not rule out possibility of asbestos at site of huge fire that ripped through Limavady building
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fire ravaged part of Catherine Street shortly before 5:55pm on Thursday, and a 12-year-old boy is under arrest.
The premises were reportedly derelict, said police.
The aerial images here come courtesy of drone operator Nigel McFarland.
The PSNI said: “Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time.
“A 12-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and bailed pending further enquiries.
“Catherine Street remains closed with diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
“Enquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1515 30/05/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”
The criminal age of culpability in the UK is 10, though there have been calls over the years to raise that.
The fire followed an unrelated blaze, also thought to be arson, in Lisburn.
On that occasion on Tuesday the historic Hilden mill in the north of the city was set ablaze.
More details at the link here.
MLA for the area Clare Sugden said it is “believed” asbestos is present in the building, and DUP councillor Steven Callaghan likewise said there were rumours that people were being advised to shut their windows for that reason.
As of 1.30pm today, the council said only this: “Council is currently liaising with relevant agencies regarding this matter and further information will be released in due course. Members of the public should adhere to police cordons and advice from emergency services personnel at this time.”
The press contacts for the fire brigade could not be reached.
Councillor Callaghan said the wrecked building used to be a nightclub called Sweet but has been empty for about the past four years. Before that it was a pub called Danny Mullan’s.
He said the blaze was a “tragedy” for that neighbourhood.
It is as yet unclear what the knock-on effects will be for surrounding businesses.