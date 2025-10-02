Breaking weather warning: The Met Office have issued an immediate weather warning associated with Storm Amy covering all areas of Northern Ireland

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 10:38 BST
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued
The Met Office have warned that travel disruption is possible as they issue a weather warning with immediate effect

The issued warning for rain has come in effect immediately and will stay in place until this evening, Thursday, 10pm

A previously issued warning for wind will start tomorrow, Friday at 4pm and run through to Saturday, 6am

The Met Office advises

Heavy rain on Thursday may lead to some flooding and travel disruption

What should I expect?

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

