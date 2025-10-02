Breaking weather warning: The Met Office have issued an immediate weather warning associated with Storm Amy covering all areas of Northern Ireland
The issued warning for rain has come in effect immediately and will stay in place until this evening, Thursday, 10pm
A previously issued warning for wind will start tomorrow, Friday at 4pm and run through to Saturday, 6am
The Met Office advises
Heavy rain on Thursday may lead to some flooding and travel disruption
What should I expect?
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Keep in touch with the weather for the weekend on the link below