Northern Ireland is braced for Strom Dudley and Storm Eunice this week.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind, set to come into effect from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 9am on Thursday, February 17.

A yellow warning for wind is then in place from midnight on Thursday until 9pm on Friday, February 18, with snow predicted.

The Met Office said, "Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds."

"Storm Eunice may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds on Friday.”

With such weather predicted, it's important to keep our four-legged friends out of harms way.

Here are top tips on looking after your dog during a storm from the Dogs Trust.

Do storms affect dogs?

Storms can be frightening for dogs.

Charlotte Huggins, Canine Behaviour Officer at Dogs Trust, says:

“Extreme weather can be distressing for dogs. Signs to look out for include pacing around the home, excessive barking, or trying to run and hide."

“There are steps owners can take to comfort their dog and help them cope if their dogs are becoming anxious. If you’re worried about the weather, keep your dog indoors as much as possible.”

What can I do to keep my dog calm during a storm?

There are plenty of things you can do to keep your dog calm during a storm, here are some top tips from the Dog Trust:

Make sure your dog has enjoyable things to do indoors to keep them stimulated, such as a toy filled with food or a long-lasting chew.

Play games or practice reward-based training with your dog.

Close the curtains, turn lights on and turn up the volume on your TV or radio.

Make sure your house and garden are secure, in case your dog tries to run away if they are scared.

Provide a safe hiding place – for example, a comfy bed under a table with blankets which will make it cosy and help with soundproofing.

If your dog wants to hide, allow them to stay where they feel safe.

If you can head out safely, always keep your dog on a lead.

Stay out of flood water as it may contain raw sewage and toxins and other hazards that could injure your dog.