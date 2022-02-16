Storm warnings for Northern Ireland now include heavy snow

Storm Dudley which is due to be at it’s strongest between 2pm today and midnight comes with an amber warning for wind in northern coastal areas and a yellow warning for the rest of Northern Ireland.

The yellow wind warning remains in place on Thursday for the Province before Storm Eunice arrives in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, stating: “Storm Eunice may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds on Friday.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland

It said today’s amber warning, which is unique for NI, meant that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There will probably be some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry