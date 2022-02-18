Storm Eunice round-up: How Eunice affected Northern Ireland and what's coming next- Yellow warning for ice overnight - Video: Roof ripped off London's O2 arena

Strom Eunice moved through Northern Ireland after causing disruption

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:47 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 5:26 pm

Thank you for following our Live Blog post on Storm Eunice.

Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice in Northern Ireland

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 17:26

  • Storms Eunice approaches with Yellow warning in place for wind and snow
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 17:26

Goodbye Eunice, hello Franklin

Storm Franklin 2022: Here's what the next storm is called after Storm Eunice

Northern Ireland has already been hit by two storms this week, but a third one might already be on the cards.

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 17:05

Storm Eunice leads to flights and ferries being cancelled in Northern Ireland

Flights and ferries have been cancelled in Northern Ireland due to Storm Eunice.

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 16:18

Power Supplies

Ferry Travel

LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airport

Storm Eunice literally rips the roof off London's O2 Arena

