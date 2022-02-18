Storm Eunice round-up: How Eunice affected Northern Ireland and what's coming next- Yellow warning for ice overnight - Video: Roof ripped off London's O2 arena
Strom Eunice moved through Northern Ireland after causing disruption
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:47 am
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 5:26 pm
Thank you for following our Live Blog post on Storm Eunice.
Storm Eunice in Northern Ireland
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 17:26
- Storms Eunice approaches with Yellow warning in place for wind and snow
Goodbye Eunice, hello Franklin
Storm Franklin 2022: Here's what the next storm is called after Storm Eunice
Northern Ireland has already been hit by two storms this week, but a third one might already be on the cards.
Storm Eunice leads to flights and ferries being cancelled in Northern Ireland
Flights and ferries have been cancelled in Northern Ireland due to Storm Eunice.
Power Supplies
Ferry Travel
Storm Eunice literally rips the roof off London's O2 Arena
