It will take days to assess all Storm Eowyn damage in Northern Ireland say police

By Rebecca Black, David Young, and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 24th Jan 2025, 20:48 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 20:55 BST
Police said it could take days to assess the full impact of the storm damage, which will emerge as authorities focus on clean-up efforts.

At its peak, more than 280,000 homes and businesses in the region were left without power and hundreds of trees felled during the storm, causing damage to properties and infrastructure.

The number of properties without power has reduced to around 250,000 as of Friday evening, but it could take up to 10 days to reconnect all those affected.

The Department of Infrastructure said there are more than 1,800 fallen trees, branches and other debris blocking roads, adding that it would take time to clear and reopen roads.

A damaged house in Glenavna Manor, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim after Storm Eowyn hit the countryA damaged house in Glenavna Manor, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim after Storm Eowyn hit the country
Police warned people to be cautious emerging after the storm lifted, as structures could be weakened after strong gusts.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck, who is in charge of the storm response operation, said on Friday evening "we are still not out of the potential risks in respect of this storm".

"Police have received in the region of 2,000 calls for service so far today, which is about 50% above what we would normally expect to receive on a normal Friday," he said.

"Many roads right across Northern Ireland do continue to be impassable, with fallen trees debris and power lines down."

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck updates the media on the Storm Eowyn response at PSNI HQ in Belfast: David Young/PA WirePSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck updates the media on the Storm Eowyn response at PSNI HQ in Belfast: David Young/PA Wire
He said there were no reported injuries of officers or their colleagues at other agencies as they responded to incidents.

He added: "We're only now starting to see the number of calls start to rise in respect of impacts, concerns for safety, and indeed, more and more reports in respect of roads blocked and issues as a consequence of that.

"So I think it's going to be a number of days before we can fully understand the full impacts of this storm, but certainly this was a severe storm."

