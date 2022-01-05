Met Office extends snow and ice yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland

On Tuesday the Met Office issued a yellow warning for parts of Northern Ireland.

That forecast has now been extended with the warning coming into effect from Thursday evening at 8pm.

The warning expires at 11am on Friday morning.

The severe weather will mainly hit the west of the province but most areas will see freezing conditions.

What to expect

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

