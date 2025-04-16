Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yellow status Met Office weather warning for rain remains in force until 9pm, after quite persistent rain with heavy outbreaks at time today.

The news comes as forecaster Met Eireann issued warnings of potential flooding and travel disruption throughout Ireland.

The Met Office said that today has been ‘a cool, cloudy and rainy day’ with ‘quite persistent rain with heavy outbreaks at times, particularly through counties Antrim and Down’.

It adds that it is ‘becoming quite breezy with coastal gales possible’ with a maximum temperature 8 °C.

And tonight, will be ‘cloudy with rain at first but this becoming increasingly light as it clears north through the evening and overnight’

Forecaster’s add that it will ‘become clear overnight with perhaps some frost developing’ and a minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tomorrow(Thursday), will be ‘dry and bright or sunny in the morning’ with ‘cloud bubbling up through the day allowing a few showers to develop’.

The Met Office add that the maximum temperature will be 12 °C.

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is ‘unsettled and changeable’ and ‘often cloudy Friday to Sunday with outbreaks of rain at times, perhaps persistent and heavy at times from Friday through Saturday’.

Meanwhile warnings of potential flooding and travel disruption have been issued across affected parts of the island by Forecaster Met Eireann.

This wet weather marks an end to weeks of dry and sunny weather across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

People looking at the snow at Lough Bray Upper on Powerscourt Mountain in Co Wicklow. Picture date: Wednesday April 16, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

On Wednesday snow fell in parts of Wexford and Wicklow and people flocked to Lough Bray on Powerscourt Mountain, with cars and tour buses stopping along the way to take pictures of the snowy mountain.

People have been told to expect “persistent, and at times heavy, rain” which may result in travel disruption and potential local flooding.

And looking further ahead the Met Office says from Monday 21 Apr - Wednesday 30 Apr “Many areas look to be rather showery at the start of this period, with the heaviest and most frequent showers more likely in the south.

“With time, this showery theme should become more confined to southern areas as pressure builds from the north, and by the final weekend of April high pressure may dominate most of the UK.

People in the windy and snowy conditions at Lough Bray Upper on Powerscourt Mountain in Co Wicklow. Picture date: Wednesday April 16, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"This means a gradual increase in the extent of dry and for some, sunny conditions, though other areas may be rather cloudy at times.

"Where skies are clear overnight, some late season frost remains possible.

"It is possible that by the end of April, warmer conditions may develop, either through increased amounts of sunshine day on day or through a southerly airflow becoming established.”

And from Wednesday 30 Apr - Wednesday 14 May the Met Office say: “Late April into early May will probably see a good deal of settled weather with high pressure patterns most likely to dominate.

"Whilst some spells of more unsettled weather are possible at times, these perhaps more likely towards mid-May, much of the period is expected be largely fine and dry.