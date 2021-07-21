Northern Ireland breaks temperature record for second time in five days

Northern Ireland has set a second record high temperature within the last five days.

By Andrew Quinn
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:33 pm

On Saturday, a temperature of 31.2°C was recorded in Ballywatticock, Co. Down.

Read More

Read More
The 12 beaches in Northern Ireland everyone should visit at least once

The record breaking temperature comes during an amber extreme heat warning which runs until midnight on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A new record has been provisionally set in Northern Ireland.

"Northern Ireland has for the second time in five days provisionally broken it's all-time temperature record Castlederg in County Tyrone recorded a temperature of 31.3 °C at 1437 this afternoon

"This exceeds the 31.2 °C that Ballywatticock recorded last Saturday," said the Met Office on Twitter.

Northern IrelandTwitterMet Office