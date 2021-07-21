Northern Ireland breaks temperature record for second time in five days
Northern Ireland has set a second record high temperature within the last five days.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:33 pm
On Saturday, a temperature of 31.2°C was recorded in Ballywatticock, Co. Down.
The record breaking temperature comes during an amber extreme heat warning which runs until midnight on Friday.
"Northern Ireland has for the second time in five days provisionally broken it's all-time temperature record Castlederg in County Tyrone recorded a temperature of 31.3 °C at 1437 this afternoon
"This exceeds the 31.2 °C that Ballywatticock recorded last Saturday," said the Met Office on Twitter.