On Saturday, a temperature of 31.2°C was recorded in Ballywatticock, Co. Down.

The record breaking temperature comes during an amber extreme heat warning which runs until midnight on Friday.

A new record has been provisionally set in Northern Ireland.

"Northern Ireland has for the second time in five days provisionally broken it's all-time temperature record Castlederg in County Tyrone recorded a temperature of 31.3 °C at 1437 this afternoon