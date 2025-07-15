Northern Ireland weather: Met Office thunderstorm warning in place with hail and lightning additional hazards
A Met Office thunderstorm warning will be in place for Northern Ireland until 17:00 today (July 15).
The warning reads: “Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms may cause disruption in a few places, especially to travel, with isolated surface water flooding.
“There is a chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays to train services are possible. Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
“Heavy rain will affect parts of Northern Ireland followed by some heavy showers and a few thunderstorms breaking out later this morning and into the afternoon, before clearing eastwards by evening. In some places these could produce 15-20 mm of rain in less than an hour, with a few spots seeing 30-40 mm in a few hours. Isolated hail and lightning strikes will be additional hazards.”
