Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as a thunderstorm warning is in place for Northern Ireland.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning will be in place for Northern Ireland until 17:00 today (July 15).

The warning reads: “Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms may cause disruption in a few places, especially to travel, with isolated surface water flooding.

“There is a chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays to train services are possible. Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning is in place for Northern Ireland. | Met Office