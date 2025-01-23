Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Education Authority has said schools in Northern Ireland are advised to close, as a red weather warning has been issued for the region for the first time ever.

The Met Office has issued a red wind warning for Northern Ireland from 7:00 to 14:00 tomorrow (Friday January 24).

The warning says to expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

The Education Authority says schools in Northern Ireland are required to close tomorrow. | Education Authority

Northern Ireland schools to close

The Education Authority has said: “All schools in Northern Ireland are required to close tomorrow, Friday 24 January 2025, due to anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Storm Éowyn.”

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff. Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Northern Ireland businesses and attractions closed

A number of Northern Ireland businesses and attractions have announced they will face disruption or be closed tomorrow due to the conditions.

Belfast City Airport said: “Due to adverse weather conditions expected across the UK tomorrow (Friday 24th January 25), there may be some disruption to flights due to arrive and depart from Belfast City Airport.

“Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.”

Belfast Zoo have said they will be closed on both Friday (January 24) and Saturday (January 25) due to the strong winds expected.

The Whitehead Railway Museum will also be closed on Friday (January 24), with the museum writing on Facebook, “Due to the severe weather warning issued for Friday, we have decided that the safest thing to do is close our premises on that day.”