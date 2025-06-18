Met Office meteorologist Claire Nasir said Northern Ireland has enjoyed a ‘fine start to the day, although we will see one of two fog and mist patches burn off during the next few hours’.

The Meteorologist spoke out as it was revealed that the highest temperature recorded yesterday in Northern Ireland was Killowen at a whopping 24.2 °C.

And the sunniest area in Northern Ireland was Aldergrove with a total of 9.0 hours.

See the UK daily weather extremes here

Ms Nasir added that today there will be ‘some cloud later in Northern Ireland and you can’t rule out the odd spot of rain’.

‘Temperatures will rise nicely during the day, it is going to be warm particularly across England and Wales – but 19C or 20C in Northern Ireland and 26/27C in southern England’.

Ms Nasir added there will be ‘strong sunshine tomorrow in Northern Ireland at 21C’ – but ‘Friday is another fine day and warm across the board with 23C for Northern Ireland’.

And the Met Office Northern Ireland reinforces her great news saying that ‘Wednesday will start cloudy with a few bright spells east’ and ‘patchy rain in the west during the morning will spread east to all but southern parts in the afternoon’.

They say there will be a maximum temperature 19 °C.

The weather will be mainly dry for the next few days with plenty of sunshine. There may be a few showers, especially on Friday. Becoming very warm. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

And tonight it will be ‘cloudy with patchy rain in the north during the evening’ but ‘soon becoming dry with clear spells increasing from the south’.

There will be a minimum temperature 11 °C.

And Thursday will be ‘warm dry and sunny’.

It adds that ‘cloud will increase at times in the afternoon but it will stay dry’ with a maximum temperature 22 °C.

The outlook for the weekend is that ‘Friday and Saturday will be dry and bright with sunny spells’ but ‘after a dry start a band of rain and showers will spread east Sunday’.

Looking further ahead the outlook for Sunday 22 Jun - Tuesday 1 Jul is: ‘Initially hot across eastern Britain in particular, with many areas dry although a few showers will be possible in places, perhaps thundery.

‘Temperatures are likely to lower somewhat into next week, but still remaining very warm across parts of the east and southeast.

‘There will also be an increasing chance of some showers or thunderstorms in southern and western areas, and perhaps some longer spells of rain in the far north.

‘Later in the week and into the following weekend, higher pressure may become more influential, especially across central and southern areas where longer spells of dry and warm weather are most likely, whilst it remains cooler and generally more changeable farther to the northwest.’

And looking even further ahead – Wednesday 2 Jul - Wednesday 16 Jul – ‘Rather changeable conditions are anticipated through the first half of July, with the wettest and windiest conditions most likely towards the northwest, with a risk of some heavy rain at times, especially over hills.

‘Southern and eastern areas are most favoured for longer drier and more settled spells, although even here some occasional rain or showers will be possible, perhaps thundery.