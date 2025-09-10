Northern Ireland Weather: 'Heavy sporadic rain' today makes life unpredictable - don't forget your umbrella
She added in Northern Ireland there will be a ‘keen breeze and heavy sporadic rain’.
She added that it will be ‘a breezy day wherever you are ( in the UK) with not a lot of sunshine around, but we could see some brighter skies in the afternoon in between those showers’.
She added there will be ‘fresh temperatures’ in Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland forecast adds that today is a ‘rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, the rain becoming more persistent and occasionally heavy for a time this afternoon’.
‘The rain clears east later this afternoon to leave some late afternoon sunshine,’ it adds.
‘Fresh southeasterly winds, turning southwesterly later’ and a maximum temperature 17 °C’.
And tonight Northern Ireland will see ‘clear spells, especially in the east and overnight with showers, mainly in northern and western parts’.
There will be ‘occasionally fresh southwesterly winds’ and a minimum temperature 7 °C.
Tomorrow (Thursday) will have a ‘mainly dry start in the east but showers across the north and west will develop more widely through the day and become heavy at times’.
There will be ‘fresh southwesterly winds’ and a maximum temperature 15 °C.
The outlook for Friday to Sunday is ‘sunny spells and heavy showers Friday and Saturday morning, cloud increasing later Saturday’.
And ‘overnight rain clearing to leave Sunday with sunshine and showers, and potentially very windy, but details uncertain’.
Looking further ahead – Sunday 14 Sep - Tuesday 23 Sep – will be: ‘Generally unsettled with low pressure dominating much of the period.
‘This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect most of the UK at times, hail and thunder possible.
‘Potential for a deeper area of low pressure to run close to or into the UK later in the weekend bringing more widespread rain and strong winds or gales.
‘Further rain, showers and strong winds likely into next week.
‘However later in the period, there may be some spells of drier weather that develop, especially towards the south, with more in the way of sunshine.
‘Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly below overall, but may rise above at times in drier, sunnier spells’.
And looking even further ahead, the forecast for Wednesday 24 Sep - Wednesday 8 Oct is: ‘This period is likely to be changeable.
‘Areas of low pressure are likely at times, especially towards the north of the UK.
‘These will bring spells of rain and showers, some of which are likely to be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, and some windy conditions, especially if any deep lows form.
‘Some drier, more settled spells are also likely, especially towards the south, perhaps more particularly early in the period when higher pressure may be more dominant.
‘Temperatures are likely to be close to or a little above average overall, although chilly nights with some fog patches are possible when and where skies are clear and winds light’.