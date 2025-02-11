Northern Ireland weather: High pressure to the east in charge for much of the week but low pressure in the mid-Atlantic tries to push rain across

A woman feeds the pigeons and other birds in St James's Park, central London

High pressure to the east will remain in charge for much of the week, however low pressure in the mid-Atlantic will try to push areas of thicker cloud and rain in across Northern Ireland at times, according to the Met Office.

Senior Operational Meteorologist, Dan Stroud, added that ‘the high will keep most of this at bay with cloud and rain failing to push to far east’.

He said that Tuesday will be ‘often cloudy with ‘some brighter spells developing across Counties Derry and Antrim during the afternoon’.

He said that temperatures will be ‘highs of 6C, lows of -1C’.

And tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘another cloudy day with, bright or sunny spells’

He added that ‘thicker cloud arrives from the west during the evening with outbreaks of rain reaching County Fermanagh’.

He said temperatures will include ‘highs of 7C, lows of -1C’.

And Thursday will have ‘a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain slowly easing during the morning, with a few brighter spells developing in the west later.’.

He added there will be a ‘high of 7c and lows of -1C’.

Meanwhile Friday will be ‘often cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving from the south and west during the afternoon, before petering out overnight’.

He added there will be ‘highs of 8C and lows of 3C’.

Meanwhile the long range forecast says that from Saturday 15 Feb - Monday 24 Feb ‘southeasterly winds are likely at the start of this period’.

‘This will maintain below average temperatures and often cloudy conditions.

‘There is a chance of even colder conditions developing temporarily, which would see more wintry showers, especially in eastern parts of the country.

‘Meanwhile, Atlantic frontal zones, bringing milder conditions and rain, will attempt to move in from the west or southwest.

‘Early in this period these look likely to have limited influence over the UK though should they push further northeastwards this would increase the chance of snow for some areas.

‘The balance and transition between colder easterly winds and milder, wetter southwesterly winds remains uncertain during mid-February, but towards the end of this period, the milder, wetter conditions are likely to have spread across much of the country,’ says the Met Office.

And from Tuesday 25 Feb - Tuesday 11 Mar a Met Office spokesman says: ‘Although there is a small risk of colder conditions lingering for a time at the start of this period, it is most likely that an unsettled theme will probably have become established, with weather systems moving close to or across the UK.

‘This will mean bands of rain and perhaps periods of strong winds spreading in from the west, interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes, but likely bringing above average rainfall amounts overall.