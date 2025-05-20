Northern Ireland weather: Hottest town revealed by the Met Office after regularly hitting highest temperature

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 20th May 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 11:30 BST
The hottest town in Northern Ireland has been identified by the Met Office through their daily weather forecasts.
placeholder image
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Cloud to bubble up bringing a scattering of heavy thun...

After asking the Met Office for a list of the highest temperatures in Northern Ireland in the last two weeks, ‘Costa del Castlederg’ been mentioned more than any other.

Castlederg is a town in Co Tyrone which lies on the River Derg and is near the border with County Donegal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern Ireland has experienced high temperatures in recent weeks thanks to a rare ‘Omega block’ weather pattern.

An omega block is a weather pattern where an area of high pressure gets trapped between two areas of low pressure, resembling the Greek letter omega (Ω) causing a prolonged period of similar weather.

Here are the highest temperatures in NI from the Met Office:

May 5 – 17.2C Castlederg

Sunbathingplaceholder image
Sunbathing

May 6 – 18.3C Thomastown

May 7 – 19.1C Derrylin

May 8 – 19.3 Castlederg

May 9 – 21 Castlederg

ice creamplaceholder image
ice cream

May 10 – 21.3 Magilligan

May 11 – 21.4 Armagh

May 12 - 21.1 Killowen

May 13 – 23.5 CDerg

May 14 – 21 CDerg

May 15 – 22.2 Thomastown

May 16 – 23.6 CDerg

May 17 – 24.2 CDerg

May 18 – 24.1 CDerg

May 19 – 18.6 Helen’s Bay

May 20 – 21.1 Castlederg

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice