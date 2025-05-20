Northern Ireland weather: Hottest town revealed by the Met Office after regularly hitting highest temperature
After asking the Met Office for a list of the highest temperatures in Northern Ireland in the last two weeks, ‘Costa del Castlederg’ been mentioned more than any other.
Castlederg is a town in Co Tyrone which lies on the River Derg and is near the border with County Donegal.
Northern Ireland has experienced high temperatures in recent weeks thanks to a rare ‘Omega block’ weather pattern.
An omega block is a weather pattern where an area of high pressure gets trapped between two areas of low pressure, resembling the Greek letter omega (Ω) causing a prolonged period of similar weather.
Here are the highest temperatures in NI from the Met Office:
May 5 – 17.2C Castlederg
May 6 – 18.3C Thomastown
May 7 – 19.1C Derrylin
May 8 – 19.3 Castlederg
May 9 – 21 Castlederg
May 10 – 21.3 Magilligan
May 11 – 21.4 Armagh
May 12 - 21.1 Killowen
May 13 – 23.5 CDerg
May 14 – 21 CDerg
May 15 – 22.2 Thomastown
May 16 – 23.6 CDerg
May 17 – 24.2 CDerg
May 18 – 24.1 CDerg
May 19 – 18.6 Helen’s Bay
May 20 – 21.1 Castlederg