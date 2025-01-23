Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issue RED weather warning for wind and danger to life - Yellow warning for rain on Sunday - all schools advised to close and Belfast International Airport say flights could be impacted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office have issued a red weather warning for wind in Northern Ireland – from 7am tomorrow until 2pm.

In the warning – the first Red Warning issued for Northern Ireland since the Met Office moved to impact-based warnings in 2011 – there will be ‘very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected’.

The entire island of Ireland is now under red warnings, which are rare and are the highest level of alert.

Schools have been advised to shut and people told not to travel in areas covered by a rare red weather warning for wind as “dangerous” Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK.

In a statement, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “ A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff. Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Belfast International Airport ask anyone planning on travelling to ‘check with their airline’ before travelling to the airport.

"We are actively monitoring the forecast weather conditions alongside our partners and government agencies and anticipating that the weather alert issued will result in flights being impacted tomorrow", she said.

"To those intending to travel, we would ask that you check with the airlines and keep reviewing our website for the most up to date information about departures and arrivals.

"Any cancellations or delays will be a decision for the airlines.

"It is also possible that flights may need to be redirected to us from other airports for safety reasons, which will also stretch resources.

"Passenger and staff safety is our primary concern.

"All passengers should be aware that disembarkation from aircraft will not be attempted in extremely high winds, due to the very real safety risks of using steps at such a height during the wind speeds anticipated, so please plan accordingly, especially for those who may require medication or for passengers with young children.

“If you are travelling, please allow extra time for your journey to the airport and follow the advice of NI Direct and the PSNI.

“The airlines, their handling agents and we will be doing all we can to ensure the safety of all passengers, however, we would ask for your patience and understanding as we do so.”

The Met Office says there is a danger to life.

They advise that the public should expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

They add that ‘roads, bridges and railway lines could be closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights’.

"Southwesterly then westerly winds will rapidly increase from west to east during the Friday morning rush hour with peak gusts of 80-90 mph fairly widely and perhaps up to 100 mph along some exposed coasts,” said a spokesman.

"This brings the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies, as well as dangerous conditions outdoors.

"Winds will gradually ease from the south through Friday afternoon.”

Met Office advice for the public adds:

Keep yourself and others safe; avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions. It is not safe to drive in these conditions.

Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. If you can do so safely, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you live or work on the coast, beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

This is the first time a red weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland since an impact-based system was introduced in 2011, according to the BBC.

Previous red warnings were issued on a different basis.

It is also the first time a red warning has been issued across the whole island of Ireland.

Today, according to the Met Office, ‘rain will soon spread across all parts this morning’ whilst this afternoon ‘will be drier but still with a few showers, becoming clearer towards evening’.

There will be ‘brisk westerly winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 7 °C’.

And tonight will see ‘showers soon dying this evening, otherwise dry’.

But ‘widespread rain will spread northeast in the early hours, turning drier later’ and it will be ‘windy with southerly severe gales or storm force winds later on’. There will be a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Friday) it will be ‘very windy and cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, showers becoming wintry in the evening’.

Also forecast are ‘severe gale or storm force westerly winds, easing through the afternoon’.

There will be a maximum temperature 5 °C’.

AND a Yellow warning for rain has been issued for Sunday – between 8am and 6am on Monday.

