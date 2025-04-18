Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues weather warning for parts of Northern Ireland
A Met office weather warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.
A yellow warning for rain will be in place for County Antrim and County Down from 14:00 on April 18 to 15:00 on April 19.
The warning reads: “A spell of persistent, and at times heavy, rain developing today lasts well into Saturday. 20 to 40 mm of rain is likely to build up widely with 50 to 75 mm over some higher ground and perhaps in excess of 75 mm in one or two spots.”
Met Office 5 day weather forecast
Today (April 18)
Rain already across the south and west will spread slowly north and eastwards during the day, however much of eastern England and Scotland will remain dry with some bright or sunny intervals. Feeling warm in the sunnier east.
Tonight (April 18)
Windy with spells of rain, heavy at times, in the south and west will continue overnight. Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud elsewhere. Milder than the previous night.
Saturday
Rain gradually easing in the west through Saturday, though still rather cloudy. Drier in the east with some bright spells. A little cooler than Friday in the east.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday
Remaining changeable towards the end of the Easter weekend. Further spells of rain likely, especially across western areas, although some sunnier intervals also expected. Temperatures likely to remain near average.
