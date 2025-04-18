Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the latest Met Office video forecast as a weather warning is issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met office weather warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning for rain will be in place for County Antrim and County Down from 14:00 on April 18 to 15:00 on April 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning reads: “A spell of persistent, and at times heavy, rain developing today lasts well into Saturday. 20 to 40 mm of rain is likely to build up widely with 50 to 75 mm over some higher ground and perhaps in excess of 75 mm in one or two spots.”

Weather warnings are in place due to Storm Bert hitting Northern Ireland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Met Office 5 day weather forecast

Today (April 18)

Rain already across the south and west will spread slowly north and eastwards during the day, however much of eastern England and Scotland will remain dry with some bright or sunny intervals. Feeling warm in the sunnier east.

Tonight (April 18)

Windy with spells of rain, heavy at times, in the south and west will continue overnight. Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud elsewhere. Milder than the previous night.

Saturday

Rain gradually easing in the west through Saturday, though still rather cloudy. Drier in the east with some bright spells. A little cooler than Friday in the east.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad