Northern Ireland weather warning: Met Office says heavy rain and strong winds to bring flooding and disrupt travel
The Met Office has warned that heavy rain and strong winds are likely to bring some flooding and travel disruption across Northern Ireland.
The Yellow Weather warning is in place from midnight tonight, Thursday 29 December, until 10am on Friday 30 December.
The forecaster said that flooding and spray on roads will probably make journey times longer and that bus and train services will likely be similarly affectred.
"Outbreaks of rain arriving later [on] Thursday evening will become heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning, before clearing to the east," the forecaster said. "15-25mm will fall quite widely with 30-40mm over some higher ground. Strong southerly winds will accompany the rain, especially around Irish Sea and North Channel coasts where gusts of 50-60mph are likely."
The warning applies to all six counties of Northern Ireland.
