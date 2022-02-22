Northern Ireland has been hit again with another weather warning from the Met Office, in what has been a turbulent seven days for weather.

From Storm Dudley on Wednesday, Storm Eunice on Friday and Storm Franklin on Sunday, this new weather warning will see residents once again preparing for snow and wind.

The latest weather warning has seen the Met Office predict, 'Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest weather forecast from the Met Office and what to expect.

What is the weather forecast for Northern Ireland today?

The Met Office weather forecast for Northern Ireland today predicts, 'Wintry showers continuing, some heavy snow showers in the west with isolated thunder, fresh accumulations.'

'The showers turning to rain or sleet at lower levels later. Strong westerly winds, gales along the north coast.' and with a chilly, maximum temperature of 5 °C.

Northern Ireland weather forecast: Met Office weather forecast for yellow weather warning.

This evening will bring further showers, 'some wintry on high ground with gales for a time.'

There will be, 'some icy patches.' with a minimum temperature of 1 °C.

When is the yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland?

The Met Office's yellow weather warning will begin tomorrow from 13:00 until 15:00 on Thursday, February 24.

The Met Office have outlined a few things to expect during a yellow weather warning for snow and wind:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

You can find out more on the Met Office's website here.

What is the weekend forecast?

People are starting to wonder if there will be finally be a calm after the storm.

The Met Office state that the week ahead will be unsettled, with wind and rain persisting.

The forecast for Friday will be, 'initially drier and less windy,' with a, milder, windier Saturday, with occasional rain.

Sunday will see, 'bright spells, before turning windy again later..'