Snow Northern Ireland: List of school closures in Northern Ireland - and when will the weather warning end?
Many regions across Northern Ireland awoke to a blanket of snow this morning causing widespread disruption - here's everything you need to know.
Northern Ireland has had to deal with some challenging weather in the past week.
From Storm Dudley, to Storm Eunice and then Storm Franklin, it seems like every day brings another weather warning.
The province awoke to a blanket of snow today, with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office currently in place until 8:00 PM this evening.
Here's everything you need to know about the snow disruption.
School closures Northern Ireland
There has been widespread disruption across Northern Ireland, which has caused many schools to close their doors.
Here is the full list of schools closed today:
Irvinestown Primary School, Burfits Hill, BT94 1DY
St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW
St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP
St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH
St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF
St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey, 82 Gortnaghey Road, BT47 4PZ
Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ
Duneane Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT41 3RD
Kilronan Special School, 46 Kilronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6EN
Phoenix Integrated Primary School, 46 Chapel Street, BT80 8DG
Bush Primary School, 31 Mullaghteige Road, BT71 6QU
Cookstown Nursery School, Cookstown
What is the weather forecast?
Wintry showers continuing, some heavy snow showers in the west with isolated thunder, fresh accumulations. The showers turning to rain or sleet at lower levels later. Strong westerly winds, gales along the north coast. Maximum temperature 5 °C.
Tonight:
Further showers this evening, some wintry on high ground with gales for a time. The showers slowly easing overnight with winds easing. Some icy patches. Minimum temperature 1 °C.
What to expect from a yellow weather warning?
The Met Office has issued a statement of what we can expect from today's weather warning.
There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.
There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes
Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance that building/structures could be damaged
When will the weather warning end?
The yellow weather warning for snow and lightning came into force yesterday at 17:00.
It will be in place until 20:00.
How to drive in snow?
The Met Office has issued some helpful tips on driving in snow and how to stay safe when driving in wintry weather.
Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding
You may need 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front
Try not to brake suddenly - it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further
Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible
