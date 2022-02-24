Northern Ireland has had to deal with some challenging weather in the past week.

From Storm Dudley, to Storm Eunice and then Storm Franklin, it seems like every day brings another weather warning.

The province awoke to a blanket of snow today, with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office currently in place until 8:00 PM this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know about the snow disruption.

School closures Northern Ireland

There has been widespread disruption across Northern Ireland, which has caused many schools to close their doors.

Here is the full list of schools closed today:

Snow disruption Northern Ireland: Weather forecast, school closures - and when will the weather warning end?

Irvinestown Primary School, Burfits Hill, BT94 1DY

St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH

St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF

St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey, 82 Gortnaghey Road, BT47 4PZ

Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ

Duneane Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT41 3RD

Kilronan Special School, 46 Kilronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6EN

Phoenix Integrated Primary School, 46 Chapel Street, BT80 8DG

Bush Primary School, 31 Mullaghteige Road, BT71 6QU

Cookstown Nursery School, Cookstown

What is the weather forecast?

Wintry showers continuing, some heavy snow showers in the west with isolated thunder, fresh accumulations. The showers turning to rain or sleet at lower levels later. Strong westerly winds, gales along the north coast. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Further showers this evening, some wintry on high ground with gales for a time. The showers slowly easing overnight with winds easing. Some icy patches. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

What to expect from a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office has issued a statement of what we can expect from today's weather warning.

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance that building/structures could be damaged

When will the weather warning end?

The yellow weather warning for snow and lightning came into force yesterday at 17:00.

It will be in place until 20:00.

How to drive in snow?

The Met Office has issued some helpful tips on driving in snow and how to stay safe when driving in wintry weather.

Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding

You may need 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front

Try not to brake suddenly - it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further

Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible