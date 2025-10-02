Storm Amy: Safety charity issues important advice as severe wind and rain to hit northern Britain

Wind associated with Storm Floris hitting Northern Ireland in August brought down trees in many areas. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has issued a public safety warning ahead of Storm Amy, which is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to northern Britain from Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Winds are predicted to strengthen from the west on Friday, spreading eastward overnight. Gusts of 50–60 mph are expected, with some areas reaching 70 mph and exposed coastal and hilltop locations exceeding 80 mph. The strongest winds are likely over northern Scotland, with heavy rain expected across western Scotland.

RoSPA advises the public to take immediate precautions to reduce the risk of injury and disruption.

These include:

Keeping mobile phones and essential devices fully charged in case of power cuts.

Avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary, especially on high or exposed routes.

Monitoring official weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities.

Secure outdoor items like bins, signage, and garden furniture to prevent damage.

Prepare a basic emergency kit with torches, batteries, and non-perishable food.

Stay indoors during periods of strong wind and ensure windows and doors are shut.

Check in on vulnerable neighbours, particularly those living alone or in rural areas.

Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: