Storm Eunice has made ground in the work, leaving widespread travel disruption in its path.

The storm is bringing high speed winds and a red weather warning from the Met Office to the south west and south east of the UK.

The winds are impacting flights, with British Airways so far cancelling 80 flights travelling out of London.

Here's everything you need to know about how flights from Belfast airports are being impacted.

Will flights be cancelled from Belfast International Airport?

Northern Ireland is not being rocked by the strong winds that are hitting the south of Ireland, England and Wales.

So far, the only flight that has been cancelled from Belfast International Airport is the EasyJet flight to Leeds Bradford, EZY289 at 16:20.

However, it's important to look for updates about your departure as the storm develops.

Will flights be cancelled from George Best Belfast City Airport?

Unlike Belfast International, many flights have been cancelled from George Best Belfast City Airport.

The flights that have been cancelled are:

Aer Lingus flight to Glasgow, EI8393 at 09:10.

British Airways flight to Glasgow, BA7327 at 09:10.

EasyJet flight to London Gatwick, EZY702 at 09:30.

British Airways flight to London City, BA8753 at 10:55.

Aer Lingus flight to London City, EI8353 at 10:55.

British Airways flight to Exeter, BA7319 at 11:45.

Aer Lingus flight to Exeter, EI8389 at 11:45.

Logan Air flight to Aberdeen, LM086 at 11:45.

Logan Air flight to Inverness, LM162 at 12:05.

British Airways flight to London Heathrow, BA1417 at 15:10.

British Airways flight to Leeds Bradford, BA7317 at 15:25.

KLM flight to Amsterdam, KL948 at 17:20.

How can I check if my flight is cancelled?

Weather conditions are changing quickly, so the best way to check your flight status is through your airline's website or app.

You can also check your flight status on the airport's departures pages on their website and you can also use websites such as FlightRadar and FlightStats.

How do I check if an arrival has been cancelled?

Many flights flying to Northern Ireland have been impacted by the storm, with many flights that are operating being hit with delays.

Both Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport have arrival pages on their websites which give updated status on all flights arriving.

You can visit Belfast International Airport arrival page here.

You can visit Belfast City Airport arrival page here.

