What time will Storm Eunice hit? Met Office weather forecast - and where will it snow in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland was battered by Storm Dudley on Wednesday night, with winds over 80mph bringing down trees and causing residents to lose power.

The province is once again bracing itself for the second storm of the week - Storm Eunice.

The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place for snow and wind.

Here's everything you need to know about when Storm Eunice will hit.

When will Storm Eunice hit?

Storm Eunice is expected to reach Northern Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning, with a yellow weather warning in place from 3am.

Eunice is expected to bring heavy snowfall which could cause widespread disruption.

The Met Office have said: "Storm Eunice may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds on Friday."

What weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland?

The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place for snow and winds in Northern Ireland from 3am-6pm on Friday, February 18.

A yellow weather warning means:

There is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Where will it snow in Northern Ireland?

Snow is expected to hit the north east of Northern Ireland first, with the Met Office predicting, sleet and snow spreading in the northeast of Northern Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning.

Friday will see, 'widespread sleet and snow in the morning will clear away eastwards to leave a brighter afternoon with wintry showers.'

There will be, 'strong to gale northerly winds, upland blizzards in the morning.' with a maximum temperature 4 °C.'

You can find out more about the Met Office weather forecast here.

What is the weekend forecast?

The weekend will see some of the wet, windy and wintery conditions continue.

The Met Office have predicted, 'Winds easing briefly on Saturday morning, with a cold start, before another spell of wet and windy weather arrives. Particularly windy in the north with wintery showers at times here.'