The effects of Storm Dudley are likely to be felt in the Province tomorrow afternoon.

A yellow warning for wind is in place for all of NI from 3pm tomorrow afternoon, changing to a more severe amber warning from 6pm for coastal regions to the north.

The amber warning ends at 9am on Thursday, but the yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland extends until 6pm on Thursday when the storm is expected to dissipate.

Strong winds and waves hit the coast at Newcastle, Co Down during Storm Barra in December. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

However another storm is expected to arrive just six hours later (midnight on Thursday) in the shape of Storm Eunice bringing with it a yellow wind warning, lasting until 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office said that the amber warning, which is unique for Northern Ireland, meant that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There will probably be some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

A fallen tree near Cushendun during Storm Barra. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

People on the north coast, which is likely to be the worst affected, were warned to stay away from the sea front: “Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said an active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the UK, both of which are likely to cause some disruption.

He said gusts of 80 to 90mph are possible on exposed coasts, with the strongest winds forecasts for Scotland.

The Met Office told people that unless their journey was absolutely necessary they should stay indoors during the storms.

Before the storms hit they advised people to:

• Secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them

• Close and securely fasten doors and windows, particularly those on the windward side of the house, and especially large doors such as those on garages

• Park vehicles in a garage, if available; otherwise keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences

• Close and secure loft trapdoors with bolts, particularly if roof pitch is less than 30°

• If the house is fitted with storm shutters over the windows then ensure that these are closed and fastened

• If chimney stacks are tall and in poor condition, move beds away from areas directly below them

