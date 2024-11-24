Weather: Further disruption possible on Sunday as another weather warning issued for strong winds across Northern Ireland

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 24th Nov 2024, 06:55 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 07:05 BST

Weather update on Sunday November 24

Northern Ireland could be set to face further disruption as a yellow warning warning for wind comes into place

The warning is set to start at 11am on Sunday, 24, and will run until 6pm

The latest warning is still associated with Storm Bert which brought flooding, rain, snow, travel disruption, power cuts, and high winds to Northern Ireland on Saturday November 23

At 6am on Sunday morning NIE Networks were showing a low number of customers still without power with 5 incidents ongoing

The Met Office has said

Strong winds associated with Storm Bert are likely to cause some disruption to travel and utilities

What should I expect?

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Further detail

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop during Sunday morning across Northern Ireland.

Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press EyeFlooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely with gusts of up 65 mph possible over hills and exposed locations around the coast.

Winds will gradually ease during Sunday night.

Northern Ireland weather forecast

Sunday 24 Nov - Thursday 28 Nov

Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press EyeFlooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Very windy. Mostly dry, bright morning. Some showers later.

Today:

After a mainly dry and bright morning cloud will increase as the wind strengthens from early afternoon with showers spreading east later. The strong afternoon wind will reach gale to severe gale force along the coasts. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Showers die back to western parts from the evening, leaving much of the night dry with clear spells. Showers spread east again towards morning. Gales ease somewhat, a windy night. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Monday:

A cloudy and windy day with bright spells and scattered showers, these soon dying back to northern coasts. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

The wind will ease and the showers gradually clear during Tuesday. This will leave Wednesday and Thursday mainly dry with bright spells and light winds.

Updated: 04:00 (UTC) on Sun 24 Nov 2024

