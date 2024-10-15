Weather: Umbrellas at the ready - Met Office issue warning for heavy rain for parts of Northern ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Wednesday

Where will be affected

The warning will affect the south east area covering large parts of Armagh and the south west of County Down.

What can we expect:

Spells of heavy rain may bring some disruption to parts of southeast Northern Ireland

When does it start and finish

The warning runs from midnight, Tuesday 15 and expires at 6 am tomorrow, Wednesday 16

What should I expect?

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

A small chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services

A small chance of flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

What should I do?

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Issued

09:33 (UTC+1) on Tue 15 Oct 2024

Regions and local authorities affected:

Northern Ireland

County Armagh