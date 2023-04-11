Weather warnings: Heavy rain and strong winds due to batter parts of Northern Ireland

It remains in place until midnight before a second weather warning comes into force for strong winds.

The wind warning starts at 11am tomorrow (Wednesday) and runs until 8pm.

The nature of the system that is bringing the period of unsettled weather has proved hard to predict as earlier today forecaster had issued a warning for strong winds in the eastern part of the Province from 3pm today.

Two yellow weather warnings are in place

Those strong winds now appear to be more likely tomorrow with the heavy rain coming first.

The Met Office said previously: “After a brief lull in winds through the early hours of Wednesday, west or north-west winds are expected to increase once more during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.

“Gusts of 40-50mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south-west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60mph at times.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”

Temperatures are predicted to range from around 11C (51.8F) in northern Scotland to 16C (60.8F) in the south of England at this time.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates urged people to prepare for “a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK”, especially in southern and western areas.

