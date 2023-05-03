What is the weather going to be like in Northern Ireland for King’s Coronation weekend

And people who are holding street parties and other outdoor events in Northern Ireland may also be forced to take shelter with a day of sunshine and showers predicted by the Met Office.

The outlook for the weekend in the Province is “unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, particularly for Friday”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see some heavy rain moving into the southwest in the early hours which will move north eastwards through the morning. This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime as it spreads east and north across roughly the southern third of the UK.

A night time rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place this weekend. Picture date: Wednesday May 3, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit: James Manning/PA Wire

"Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight.”

With coronation celebrations continuing right through to the Bank Holiday, Sunday will see heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and eastern Scotland. The Met Office has said that the driest and brightest weather looks set for western parts of the UK in Northern Ireland, Wales, western Scotland and southwest England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad