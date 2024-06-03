Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man has died in hospital after being found in Belfast city centre yesterday (Sunday), police say.

Police said officers received a report of concern for the safety of a man in the Smithfield area of Belfast city centre.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and brought the man, aged in his 20s, to hospital, where he sadly passed away.

While his death is not being treated as suspicious, police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

