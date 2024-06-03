Young man dies in hospital after being found in Belfast city centre on Sunday - death is 'not being treated as suspicious'

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
A young man has died in hospital after being found in Belfast city centre yesterday (Sunday), police say.
Police said officers received a report of concern for the safety of a man in the Smithfield area of Belfast city centre.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and brought the man, aged in his 20s, to hospital, where he sadly passed away.

While his death is not being treated as suspicious, police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of concern for the safety of a man in the Smithfield area of Belfast city centre on Sunday, 2nd June.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to hospital, where he sadly passed away.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, however enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

