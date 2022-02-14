Another day, another Wordle.

The engaging word guessing game has millions of users worldwide, thanks to its simplistic design and engaging daily puzzle.

But sometimes, the words can be hard to guess and even lost in translation, thanks to it's US origins.

What is today's Wordle? Wordle 240 answer for February 14 - and what does the word mean?

An example of this was on February 9, when the word was 'humor' which is spelt 'humour' in the UK.

If you're having difficulty figuring out what the Wordle answer is today, or if you got it and just want to know what it means, here's everything you need to know.

But beware, there are spoilers ahead!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game that challenges users to guess a mystery five letter word, in six attempts.

With each guess the letters are highlighted either green, yellow or grey to indicate if you are on the right track.

Green means the letter is in the correct place, yellow means it's the right letter but not in the right place and grey means it's not the letter you need.

Wordle is limited to one game a day, with a new challenge being uploading every day.

Due to its popularity Wordle has been bought by the New York Times, who have said it will still be free to use and that they will not change the format of the game.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is completely free and is accessible via an internet browser - there is no app of Wordle available, although copycat apps have started to pop up.

The game is playable via this link here - https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

To play, simply click onto the website and the game is ready for you.

After playing, there is an option to share your results on social media and a counter which counts down until you can play your next game.

Wordle Streaks reset

Some Wordle players have been left disappointed after their streaks were accidentally reset when Wordle moved to The New York Times website.

Many took to Twitter to share their frustration.

New York Times have since confirmed they have identified the problem and are working on a solution.

What is today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle word for February 14, 2022 is 'Cynic'.

What does “Cynic” mean?

The Cambridge English dictionary describes cynic as noun that means,

'A person who believes that people are only interested in themselves and are not sincere.'