Having trouble finding the answer to today’s Wordle?

Wordle is the engaging word guessing game that is played by millions of users worldwide.

Due to its popularity, it was bought by the New York Times and users have since found guessing their daily Wordle has became a lot trickier.

What is the Wordle word today? Here is Wordle's 242 5 letter answer for February 17 - and what does it mean?

Yesterday the word was 'Caulk' which left many players scratching their head, and the day before there were two answers for one Wordle.

Sometimes, words can even be lost in translation, thanks to it's US origins.

An example of this was on February 9, when the word was 'humor' which is spelt 'humour' in the UK.

If you're finding guessing the Wordle answer is today tricky, or if you got it and just want to know what it means, here's everything you need to know.

But beware, this piece includes some spoilers ahead!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game that challenges users to guess a mystery five letter word, in six attempts.

With each guess the letters are highlighted either green, yellow or grey to indicate if you are on the right track.

Green means the letter is in the correct place, yellow means it's the right letter but not in the right place and grey means it's not the letter you need.

Wordle is limited to one game a day, with a new challenge being uploading every day.

Due to its popularity Wordle has been bought by the New York Times, who have said it will still be free to use and that they will not change the format of the game.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is completely free and is accessible via an internet browser - there is no app of Wordle available, although copycat apps have started to pop up.

The game is playable via this link here - www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.htmlTo play, simply click onto the website and the game is ready for you.

After playing, there is an option to share your results on social media and a counter which counts down until you can play your next game.

What is today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle word for February 17, 2022 is 'Shake'.

What does “Shake” mean?

'To move backwards and forwards or up and down in quick, short movements.'

'To move backwards and forwards or up and down in quick, short movements.'