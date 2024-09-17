21% of Belfast dog owners are not confident in dog training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent survey conducted by Petplan, following a rise in dog behavioural issues observed by veterinarians between 2021 and 2023, highlights the most common challenges faced by dog owners in Belfast.

In Belfast, lead pulling emerged as the most common behavioural issue, with 42% of dog owners reporting it as a challenge. This was followed by excessive barking, experienced by 36% of owners, and separation anxiety, affecting 27%.

Reward-based training was revealed as the most popular approach used by 52% of Belfast dog owners. Close behind, 48% reported relying on positive reinforcement or verbal praise, while 45% admitted to using a verbal telling-off to manage their dog’s behavior. Despite these efforts, many owners face difficulties in consistently training their pets.

Most confident UK city for dog training

The most common challenge reported by 32% of Belfast owners was insufficient time to dedicate to training. Followed by inconsistent training methods, cited by 26%. Although many dog owners believe training is possible at any age, only 67% of those in Belfast felt confident that older dogs could still learn new tricks, compared to 73% of dog owners nationwide.