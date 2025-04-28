Airport tourism partnership bids to boost tourism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast International Airport and the city region’s destination marketing and management organisation, Visit Belfast, have embarked on a new strategic tourism partnership designed to boost tourism, support investment and enhance the visitor experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s busiest airport, and the second largest gateway on the island of Ireland, located around 30 minutes from Belfast city centre, is currently investing around £100 million as part of a five-year programme to transform its facilities, improve passenger experience and accelerate operational and environmental performance.

The new partnership aims to drive tourism growth by focusing on shared goals, including enhancing the visitor experience at the airport and highlighting the airport’s significant investments through information, promotional support, and branding opportunities across Visit Belfast’s global digital and marketing channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Belfast and Belfast International Airport will also collaborate closely on shared opportunities to promote the city and the airport to international visitors.

Pictured are Rachael McGuickin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Visit Belfast and Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport’s Chief Executive Officer.

Around 6.8 million passengers flew in and out of the airport last year – its busiest year to date.

Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport’s chief executive officer, said: “Belfast International Airport is committed to enhancing the passenger experience and our investment and focus in this area can now easily be seen by the significant developments already under way. As part of a £100 million multi-year investment programme, we’re enhancing every area and we’re excited by the progress already made.

“We also recognise the important role we play in driving tourism growth and economic impact for the city and region, which is why we are excited to be agreeing a formal, strategic partnership with Visit Belfast that will maximise opportunities for two organisations that share similar goals. We’re excited by the programme of work ahead and look forward to working even more closely with Visit Belfast in the months and years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast International Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, is currently transforming the airport’s interior and exterior as part of its investment programme and last week, revealed that work has begun to transition to a new duty free ‘walkthrough’ this month.

Visit Belfast said the partnership will utilise its destination marketing approach and its focus on promoting the city as a leading destination for leisure and business visitors.

Rachael McGuickin, deputy chief executive officer, Visit Belfast, said: “Strong partnerships and collaboration have been vital in delivering tourism success for Belfast and connectivity is key to driving travel opportunities, visitor numbers and economic growth.

“Our largest international gateway and a major investor in tourism, Belfast International Airport is critical to city and regional tourism growth, and we are delighted to be working closely with the team on a range of opportunities that support our shared mission for growth and success. This is a landmark partnership for Visit Belfast, and we’re excited by its significant potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Belfast is the official destination marketing and management organisation for the Belfast City Region, dedicated to promoting Belfast as a tourist destination for business, leisure and cruise visitors. Tourism NI, Invest NI and Belfast City Council are also key supporters and funders of business tourism in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Last year, Visit Belfast officially marked the 25th anniversary since its foundation, celebrating a quarter of a century of Belfast’s development as an international tourist destination.