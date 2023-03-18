For those celebrating Mother’s Day this year, there’s a host of great deals at supermarkets to get your hands on. From Aldi to Tesco, shops across the UK are recognising how stretched money can be at the moment and are offering some solutions for saying ‘thank you mum’ without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking to save a few pounds on a special meal or fancy wine, we’ve put together a list of the best Mother’s Day food deals going this Sunday. The list of supermarkets include Asda, Marks and Spencer, Aldi and Morrisons as well as Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Whether you want to treat the matriarch in your life to breakfast in bed, a delicious roast, afternoon tea or a slap-up dinner, they’ve got you covered. Just make sure you check which offers are available where to make sure you head to the right store to shop for goodies.

Here’s our list of Mother’s Day supermarket food deals to keep an eye on this Sunday.

Mother’s Day supermarket food deals 2023

Aldi

Amazing Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea - £9.89

To browse the options available as part of the Amazing Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea deal, visit the Aldi website .

M&S

Mother’s Day Family Dine In - £20

To browse the options available as part of the Mother’s Day Family Dine In deal, visit the M&S website .

M&S café afternoon tea deal

Tesco

Tesco’s Finest Meal Deal for Two - £12

View the available options in the Tesco’s Finest meal deal range by visiting the Tesco website . Customer’s will need to have their clubcard at the ready.

Asda

Extra Special Mother’s Day Continental Breakfast Bundle - £12.55

Extra Special Mother’s Day Roast Dinner Bundle - £19.25

Sainsbury’s

Taste the Difference Meal Deal - £12

Browse the items available in the Taste the Difference meal deal range by visiting the Sainsbury’s website . This deal isn’t specific to Mother’s Day and will be available after Sunday too.

Waitrose

Dine In For Two - £12

To browse the selection of meals on offer and create your dine-in meal deal, visit the Waitrose website .

Morrissons

Morrisons Afternoon Tea For 2 - £10

