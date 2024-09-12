Celebrity makeup artist reveals 'Botox for the eyes’ lash technique
“If you have hooded eyes you want to emphasise the middle of the eye, I would use a natural or wispy lash, like the Eyelash Emporium Natural 01, as they won't drag your eye down and they are full and fluffy whilst being subtle.
"For almond eyes I would recommend a half lash to create a ‘feline’ effect. This will elongate the eye.
"If you have downturned eyes you want to elevate your lashes and create a ‘lifted’ look. I like to phrase this as ‘Botox for the eyes using lashes’. Use soft and wispy doll styled lashes that are evenly curled throughout.
"I always say there are really no rules when it comes to makeup and lashes. If you are slightly older and still want that ‘full lash’ effect but are too worried to overdo it, I would opt for a wispy lash as they look super-natural whilst giving your lash dimension and depth.
"My most popular lash shape for celebrity clients is a half lash, especially Eyelash Emporium’s Half Lash 02. Half lashes compliment any glam look whether you are opting for a softer glam or a full glam, they don’t drag down the eye but instead they add a lift and depending on the eye look you wanted to achieve, it can really transform your eye shape.
"I converted my client GK Barry from a full lash to a half lash and ever since I showed her how it transformed her eye shape, we have only used half lashes - whether we are doing a full glam for a red carpet or a softer glam for a shoot its always our go to.”
