Celebrity makeup artist reveals 'Botox for the eyes’ lash technique

Celeb makeup artist Lielle Neury, who counts the likes of Gemma Collins, GK Barry, Sophie Piper and Vicky Pattison amongst her clientele, has revealed there is a way to replicate Botox in the eye area...with lashes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you have hooded eyes you want to emphasise the middle of the eye, I would use a natural or wispy lash, like the Eyelash Emporium Natural 01, as they won't drag your eye down and they are full and fluffy whilst being subtle.

"For almond eyes I would recommend a half lash to create a ‘feline’ effect. This will elongate the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have downturned eyes you want to elevate your lashes and create a ‘lifted’ look. I like to phrase this as ‘Botox for the eyes using lashes’. Use soft and wispy doll styled lashes that are evenly curled throughout.

"I always say there are really no rules when it comes to makeup and lashes. If you are slightly older and still want that ‘full lash’ effect but are too worried to overdo it, I would opt for a wispy lash as they look super-natural whilst giving your lash dimension and depth.

"My most popular lash shape for celebrity clients is a half lash, especially Eyelash Emporium’s Half Lash 02. Half lashes compliment any glam look whether you are opting for a softer glam or a full glam, they don’t drag down the eye but instead they add a lift and depending on the eye look you wanted to achieve, it can really transform your eye shape.