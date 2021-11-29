Easy ways to make a trendy Christmas wreath for your home

She explained: “If you are using a wet foam based wreath then you have an unlimited choice of white flowers. Roses, carnations, lily heads and lisianthus are all easy to cut short and put into foam.

“If thinking of a base of twigs or straw then you may want to consider faux or silk flowers - gypsophila is a good option as it does dry when left out of water and has a look of snowflakes.”

Foliage such as grey Eucalyptus would look beautiful alongside white flowers, said Wendy. You can buy specialist white spray paint for flowers or even spray snow.

Place white wreaths in focus points and pair with gold colours or dark, rich tones. A coloured velvet bow would be a great finishing touch.

Dried Wreaths

Dried wreaths suggest sustainability. There are other benefits too - dried flowers don’t wilt in the home, they feel unique, and bring a bit of texture into the home.

If you’re planning on a dried wreath, use loose design - erratic styling and asymmetrical shapes that show off your personality. Wild grasses, pine cones, dried English hydrangea make good bases. Collecting your own grasses and seed heads from hedgerows is ideal. Feathers such as pheasant can add drama.

“Wrap the wreath carefully in paper to store and reuse again at Christmas next year or even in Autumn.”

Orange Wreath Tips

“Dried orange wreaths remind us of childhood, which might explain the rising trend. People want to remember joyful Christmases of their youth.

Oranges and Christmas have a long festive history. Treat dried oranges like baubles and go wild - the idea is to create a sense of abundance in the middle of winter.

“Cut oranges into thick slices, and cook them on a low oven temperature for around four hours. You don’t want to burn them but need to dry them out enough so they don’t rot on the wreath.

If you don’t fancy using oranges, you can do a twist on this wreath using lemon or grapefruit.”