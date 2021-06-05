EuroMillions: UK ticket-holders urged to check results as one winner scoops £111m jackpot

An unknown UK EuroMillions ticket-holder has scooped the jackpot prize of £111,540,000 in Friday’s draw.

Players across the UK are being asked to check their 4 June numbers, as they might be a multi-millionaire.

The lucky player matched all five EuroMillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers - and is being asked to claim the prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 07, 20, 36, 40, 46 and the winning Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 04.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news, one UK winner has scooped the incredible £111 million EuroMillions jackpot in the special Super Jackpot draw.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are [4 June] lucky jackpot winner.”

It is the fourth UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after two jackpots were won in April and another in the draw on New Year’s Day.

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.