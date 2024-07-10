Furry travel with Stena Line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 53,000 pets and their loyal owners have crossed the Irish Sea with Stena Line this year.

The Swedish-owned ferry company’s pet friendly travel options when travelling to Britain, Ireland and France include pet cabins, a Pet Lounge onboard Stena Superfast when travelling on the Belfast – Cairnryan route and the option to leave your pet in the car, in kennels or dog lodges during the journey.

In 2023, 99,389 pets set sail with Stena Line across its Irish Sea route but already in 2024, 53,019 pets have taken advantage of the impressive pet facilities onboard Stena Line’s Irish Sea fleet.

This year, the Belfast to Cairnryan Stena Superfast service is proving to be the most popular for pet travel with 22,480 pets taking advantage of its dedicated pet lounge and outside exercise area.

Henry Wee Wheels visiting Stena Line's Pet Cabins

Stena Line’s pet cabins — available on the Belfast - Liverpool, Dublin - Holyhead, Rosslare - Fishguard and Rosslare - Cherbourg routes — are also going down a treat with pets, with 30,539 pets travelling across these routes in the first six months of 2024.

And, with the busy summer season now in full swing, Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said Stena Line’s pet-friendly facilities have proved a hit with the whole family.

She said: “We’re incredibly pleased with how our pet-friendly travel options are performing. We are a nation of pet lovers and Stena Line knows just how important our pets are to our passengers.

“Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and our dedicated and pre-bookable spaces allow entire families to travel together. There is no longer any need to worry about kennel fees or how your best friend is being cared for.

Stena Line staff pictured with Henry Wee Wheels

“Stena Line is the best choice for pet travel on the Irish Sea, our pet offering is constantly improving and is proving to be a resounding success.”

Guests can prebook the Pet Lounge from only £15 per pet or, where applicable, a pet-friendly cabin from only £55 per cabin (maximum two pets per booking).

All passengers who wish to travel with their pet in the pet lounge or cabin must pre-book in advance of travel and ensure all necessary vaccinations and documentation is up to date.