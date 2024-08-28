Jet2.com unwrap Vienna as new Winter 25/26 Christmas market destination from Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have launched their Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport for Winter 25/26, offering customers and independent travel agents the choice of two festive favourites including brand-new Vienna.

In response to strong demand for Christmas Market getaways, the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading operator of European city breaks have put two Christmas Market destinations on sale from Belfast International Airport – Vienna and Krakow.

Sprinkling plenty of festive cheer into their Winter 25/26 programme, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate a mini-series of dedicated trips to Vienna from Belfast International Airport for the first time in Winter 25. In addition, the companies have also brought back their popular series of trips to Krakow next winter, with both destinations being served by the airline and city break specialist from November to December 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the new programme today provides customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland the opportunity to book ahead and give themselves a real treat, by visiting some of the most dazzling of Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

Vienna Christmas Markets

The full Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport for Winter 25/26 is as follows:

BRAND-NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna operating from 28th November to 22nd December 2025 with Monday and Friday services available for Winter 25.

Mini-series of flights and breaks also to Krakow with weekly Monday and Friday services operating from 28th November to 15th December 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme means customers and independent travel agents have complete flexibility when it comes to visiting the most charming Christmas markets in Europe. With multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, holidaymakers can choose a duration and departure date to suit their budgets and needs, whether that is a weekend trip, a long weekend or even longer.

Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg cabin luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.