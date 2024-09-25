Lough Erne Resort launches new Autumn package

By Ana Corradini
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:42 BST
To celebrate standing at the top of the podium as Hotel of the Year, Lough Erne Resort is launching an unmissable golden autumn offer.

Hot on the heels of the resort’s recognition in the Licensed and Catering Review’s annual hospitality awards, they are offering guests the chance to avail of a celebratory ‘We’re So Golden’ package.

From just £169 per room, the package includes an overnight stay in one of the resort’s luxury guest rooms, suites or lodges, complete with a complimentary limited edition ‘Stairway To Heaven’ cocktail for every guest (alcohol-free alternative available).

Guests can also refresh their body, mind and soul in the Thai Spa’s Infinity Pool and savour the spectacular sights on the majestic Collop Walk that envelops the resort.

Enjoy the 'We're So Golden' package this Autumn at Lough Erne Resort.
Enjoy the 'We’re So Golden’ package this Autumn at Lough Erne Resort.

Yes, it really is time to gaze upon nature’s golden beauty as you slow down the pace of life in the relaxed surroundings of the resort’s elegant regency style interiors whilst being captivated outside by the mesmerising kaleidoscope of autumnal colour right across the expansive resort grounds.

To book or for more information visit www.lougherneresort.com

