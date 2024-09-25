Lough Erne Resort launches new Autumn package
Hot on the heels of the resort’s recognition in the Licensed and Catering Review’s annual hospitality awards, they are offering guests the chance to avail of a celebratory ‘We’re So Golden’ package.
From just £169 per room, the package includes an overnight stay in one of the resort’s luxury guest rooms, suites or lodges, complete with a complimentary limited edition ‘Stairway To Heaven’ cocktail for every guest (alcohol-free alternative available).
Guests can also refresh their body, mind and soul in the Thai Spa’s Infinity Pool and savour the spectacular sights on the majestic Collop Walk that envelops the resort.
Yes, it really is time to gaze upon nature’s golden beauty as you slow down the pace of life in the relaxed surroundings of the resort’s elegant regency style interiors whilst being captivated outside by the mesmerising kaleidoscope of autumnal colour right across the expansive resort grounds.
To book or for more information visit www.lougherneresort.com
