New figures reveal a stark generational divide in mobile phone use behind the wheel

Mobile phone driving offences have fallen among male drivers by 44% with 1489 drivers caught in 2022 and 827 in 2024.

In comparison, female drivers have also had a 42% decline, however there were only 287 offences in 2022 compared to 166 in 2024.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Year Male Female 2022 1489 287 2023 1069 247 2024 827 166 Percentage Difference 2022-2024 -44% -42%

If you look at the latest data from across the age ranges, there are also generational differences.

There was a 49% decline in drivers aged between 18 and 29 using mobile phones behind the wheel.

There were 451 offenders in 2022, and this nearly reduced to half with 230 in 2024.

People aged between 30 and 49 were the most likely to use a phone in a car with 926 people charged in 2022 compared to 534 in 2024, a reduction of just under 50%.

50- to 69-year-olds also showed a notable reduction, with a 44.4% reduction since 2022.

Individuals aged 70 and over had the lowest reduction in mobile phone usage behind the wheel with 8.3%.

24 older drivers were caught with a phone behind the wheel in 2022 and the figure stood at 22 in 2024.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Data Age 2022 2023 2024 Percentage Difference Under 18 9 7 4 -55% 18-29 451 313 230 -49% 30-49 926 676 534 -42.30% 50-69 367 300 204 -44.40% 70 plus 24 19 22 -8.30% Unknown 0 1 0 Same

Chanel Boddington of Allen Leasing commented,“Using a mobile phone while driving remains one of the most dangerous distractions on the road. Despite widespread awareness and legal penalties, many drivers still underestimate the risk. Staying focused behind the wheel is not just about following the law, it's about protecting lives, including your own and others.

Tips for Avoiding Mobile Phone Use While Driving

1. Activate 'Do Not Disturb' Mode

“Most smartphones now include a driving or 'Do Not Disturb' mode. Activate this feature before you set off. It automatically blocks calls, texts, and notifications so you’re not tempted to check your phone mid-journey.

2. Use a Phone Holder for Navigation Only

“If you rely on your phone for GPS, use a fixed phone mount and always set your route before starting the engine. Donotinteract with the device while driving. Voice navigation should be your guide, not your fingers.

3. Enable Voice Commands for Essential Tasks

“Virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa can help you send messages, make calls, or control music hands-free, only when necessary. Remember that hands-free does not mean risk-free.

4. Plan Ahead

“Send texts, make calls, or check emails before setting off. Build in extra time into your schedule so you're not tempted to multitask on the move.

5. Use Aeroplane Mode

“If you are easily distracted, switch your phone to aeroplane mode or turn it off completely.

6. Pull Over Safely

“If something’s urgent, pull over in a safe place (not on a motorway hard shoulder) and stop the engine before using your phone.

7. Let Passengers Help

“If you're driving with someone else, ask them to handle phone duties like texts or navigation.

8. Educate Yourself on the Law

“Understand that using a handheld mobile phone while driving is illegal in the UK, even when stopped at lights or in traffic.

9. Use In-Car Tech Wisely

“If your car has integrated systems like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, use them cautiously and never for non-driving-related tasks.

10. Set the Right Example

“ If you are a parent or regularly drive with others, model responsible behaviour. Others are more likely to follow your example.