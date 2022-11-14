Nostalgic hobbies are back in fashion – including cross-stitch and flower-arranging

Research of 2,000 adults found ‘retro pastimes’ which involve arts and crafts – like sewing and model making - or getting outdoors – like bird watching – are in vogue.

While gardening and kneading dough are also popular activities.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) said the appeal of such hobbies is primarily down to escaping the stresses and strains of modern life - as they try to find some respite through simple pleasures.

Commissioned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neutrogena Norwegian Formula, the research 53 per cent would like to take up a new pastime.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the skincare brand said: "We shouldn't underestimate the physical and mental benefits a ‘hands-on hobby’ can bring into our lives.

“Hobbies like sewing, painting or bird watching might sound old-fashioned, but the relaxing and rewarding nature of these pursuits clearly isn’t lost on the British public.”

The average Brit maintains three ‘active’ hobbies to fill their free time, but 76 per cent still have room in their schedules to try something new.

As a result, 10 per cent would like to try their hand at growing their own food in a garden or allotment, and nine per cent think they would be successful at baking their own bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditional creative hobbies are also seeing a comeback, as Brits would like to take up pottery-making, calligraphy and crochet.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) have picked up a new hobby in the last year, whereas 25 per cent have kept a pastime going for over a decade.

Learning something new

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged 28 per cent keep going back to a hobby as they love losing themselves in an activity they enjoy, while a savvy 37 per cent value activities which fill their time, without breaking the bank.

And 44 per cent believe you know you have discovered the right hobby for you when you find it completely absorbing.

One in four (27 per cent) said their traditional hobby brings them joy, and 25 per cent believe it benefits their mental health.

While 46 per cent of those surveyed, via OnePoll.com, think it has become more fashionable to have a hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 64 per cent want to encourage those without a hobby to find one, believing there is a pastime out there to suit everyone.

Annually, the average Brit spends £215.83, and seven full days, pursuing their personal interests.

But three in five are at their happiest when getting hands on in their hobby, and 35 per cent think their free-time activities form a key part of their identity.

A spokesperson added: “Norwegian Formula has spent 50 years supporting hardworking hands and we hope this new research inspires some new aspiring hobbyists to learn something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our findings, we can see that maintaining a new interest doesn’t need to cost the earth or take up all of your free time for it to be beneficial to your mental health and overall happiness.”

Top 25 ‘hands on’ hobbies in the UK