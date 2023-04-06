A sweet moment where a cat is seen pouncing on an imam during Ramadan prayers has gone viral on social media. Imam Walid Mehsas was leading the Taraweeh, a nightly prayer during the sacred month of Ramadan, when he was interrupted by a furry feline, although he appeared rather unfazed by the encounter.

The imam, who was reciting a portion from the holy Quran during the prayer, was given quite the surprise when a cat, with white and white coloured fur, unexpectedly leaped onto his chest. However, Mehsas managed to keep his composure as he petted the animal and helped it onto his shoulder.

Walid continued on with the prayer, as the cat brushed its tail in front of his face before jumping to the ground.

The video was posted on the imam’s official Facebook page on Tuesday (April 4,) which sees him leading a large congregation in a mosque in Algeria.

The original post has since accumulated 58 thousand likes, over 4 thousand comments and 12 thousands shares. The short video has also been shared on popular social media apps such as Twitter and Tiktok.

