Spotify Only You: how to get your musical birth chart from streaming service

Over the past couple of days, Instagram feeds have been packed-out with people posting their results from Spotify’s new “Only You” feature.

While you may have to wait another year for the popular end-of-year “Spotify Wrapped” feature, “Only You” offers something similar while you wait.

What is “Only You?”

The new interactive feature highlights users’ musical favourites by identifying your unique artist, song and genre pairings.

Spotify says of the feature:

“There are more than 356 million users on Spotify who know that listening is everything. And with more than 70 million tracks and 2.6 million podcast titles to pick from, there’s always something new to discover, share, and enjoy—but we know that nobody listens quite like you. So today, we are launching Only You, a global campaign complete with an in-app experience and personalized playlists that celebrates just that.”

What does “Only You” show me?

When you enter “Only You”, it begins by showing you the strangest musical pairing you’ve jumped between, followed by the different years that you musically “time travel” between.

The feature then shows you the eclectic genres you switch between, and the song you’re most likely to listen to either in the morning or evening.

“Only You” also creates a “musical birth chart”, mimicking the astrological birth chart by detailing your sun, moon and rising signs.

The “sun sign” is based on your top artist, the “moon sign” is based on your most “emotive” artist, and your “rising sign” is based on one of your newest musical discoveries.

You’ll then get to pick your “dream dinner party guests” from a selection of three musical artists that you listen to regularly. Once you’ve picked the three guests, Spotify will create a personalised playlist based on these artists which will be updated daily.

You can go back as many times as you like to change the guests and get new playlists.

How do I access “Only You?”

You can find the new feature on the homepage of the Spotify app for mobile - if you scroll down and click on the banner, the feature will launch.

Are there any other new features?

Spotify say they are “also celebrating creators and their fandoms” by identifying the ways in which fans of certain artists listen on the streaming platform, creating cards within the app to show these unique listening habits.

Another feature being offered is “Blend”, which allows two friends with Spotify premium to merge musical tastes into one curated playlist, “making it even easier for users to connect, discover, and share the music they love with one another”, says Spotify.

The playlist will be updated daily with both friends’ musical choices, changing over time as tastes change.

Spotify offers a guide on how to use the feature:

1 Tap “Create Blend” in the Made For You hub on mobile.

2 Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend to blend with by sharing a single-use invitation via messages or email. (For each friend you want to blend with, you will need to generate a new invitation.)

3 Once your friend accepts the invite and joins Blend, Spotify will generate a custom tracklist for the two of you filled with songs you already love—and recommendations combining your listening preferences and tastes.